AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Pints for Prostates, an organization helping to give men an incentive to do a test that should be done but isn’t always top of mind or a fun test to be a part of.

Pondaseta Brewing Co. is hosting Pints for Prostates on September 29th from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 7500 SW 45th. This is for men ages 45 to 75.

During this event men will get a blood test to screen them for prostate cancer, in exchange they will get a free pint of beer for their time. Prostate cancer is one of the top three cancers in the Texas Panhandle, and this simple blood test can help detect prostate cancer.