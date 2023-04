AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Pickleball is one of the fastest growing and most popular sports, and now you can participate for a good cause.

The Amarillo Habitat for Humanity is hosting the Pickleball Bash ’23 on April 29th at the Amarillo National Tennis Center. Whether you’re an expert, just starting, or want some family fun, this is the event for you.

Click here for more information or to register you or your team.