AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Insects make up more than three-quarters of all animal species on Earth; they inhabit every realm of our globe. This year, award-winning National Geographic Explorer and photographer, Joel Sartore, gets up-close-and-personal with hundreds of these unique creepy, crawly, creatures in the latest installment of his wildly popular National Geographic Photo Ark collection, National Geographic Photo Ark Insects: Butterflies, Bees, and Kindred Creatures.

“Next time you see a fly or an ant, don’t swat or step on it.” Look at it more closely instead, and recognize the amazing little creature, honed over eons, that is working hard to keep the entire planet in balance.”

Founded by Sartore more than 16 years ago, the National Geographic Photo Ark is a multi-year effort to raise awareness of and find solutions to some of the most pressing issues affecting wildlife and their habitats. The project aims to document every species living in the world’s zoos, aquariums, and wildlife sanctuaries; inspire action through education; and help protect wildlife by supporting on-the-ground conservation efforts. In a time when the world appeared to stop, the beloved Photo Ark series and mission continued to thrive via Photo Ark Insects.

When the pandemic hit, Sartore used his time and talents to explore his very own Nebraska-based home – including his backyard and the bugs found within. As a result, a jam-packed book of bugs was born: revealing more than 100+ species of insects, spiders, and related animals ―some exotic, but many common in fields, forests, and neighborhoods – all depicted in Sartore’s signature, world-renowned style of photography. Alongside, entertaining text explains the basics of insect bodies, lives, and behavior, rich with unforgettable details.