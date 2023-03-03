AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Dropping your phone, we’ve all done it. Sometimes it doesn’t break, and other times it drops into a place where we’re never getting the phone back.

A recent study shows 25% of Americans dropped their phone while taking it out of their pocket or purse, others dropped it from their lap when they stood up, and 8% of Americans dropped their phone in the toilet.

That’s why Cole Hamer, AT&T Director of Sales says to make sure you get insurance on your phone, that way if something happens, you’ll be able to get that phone replaced.

Also make sure you have a tempered glass screen protector and a case that will protect your phone if it’s dropped.