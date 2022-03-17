This segment is sponsored by Phillips 66.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —We all know some amazing educators in our lives, and Phillips 66 is working to highlight educators through their “Live to the Full Heroes” program.

One of the recipients is Alexa Ybarra from Will Rogers Elementary School. She is a counselor and uses things like a sensory room and art therapy to help her students.

The Live to the Full Heroes program takes place each year as part of the Phillips 66 Big 12 Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships.

Mrs. Ybarra and the other winners were recognized at the Phillips 66 Big 12 Basketball Championships and receive an additional $6,000 to fund projects in their schools and classrooms.