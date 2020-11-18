Pharmacist Doug Recommends L-Theanine to Relieve Stress

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Pharmacist Doug says that L-theanine is a non-protein amino acid that helps relax a person without drowsiness.

The L in front of the word is important because it describes how the supplement will work.

Pharmacist Doug recommends using supplements that have L-theanine and to look closely at those which just say “theanine”, even looking at the back of the bottle for the trademark “Suntheanine”.

Always consult with your doctor before starting any new medications or supplements.