Studio 4

Pharmacist Doug: Halloween Sugar Surge

By:

Posted: Oct 29, 2018 03:07 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 29, 2018 04:51 PM CDT

Pharmacist Doug: Halloween Sugar Surge

Halloween, also known as the day of candy, is here. If you are a parent, you are thinking about what's best for your child during this day of sugar. 

Pharmacist Doug has some tips to help during this time of trick-or-treating. 

Do you have a Question for Doug? Email him at mypharmacistdoug@gmail.com or find him on Facebook at Pharmacist Doug.

Drug Emporium
4210 SW 45th Ave
(806) 358-6228
www.drugemporiuminc.com

 

 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News