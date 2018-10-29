Pharmacist Doug: Halloween Sugar Surge
Halloween, also known as the day of candy, is here. If you are a parent, you are thinking about what's best for your child during this day of sugar.
Pharmacist Doug has some tips to help during this time of trick-or-treating.
Do you have a Question for Doug? Email him at mypharmacistdoug@gmail.com or find him on Facebook at Pharmacist Doug.
Drug Emporium
4210 SW 45th Ave
(806) 358-6228
www.drugemporiuminc.com
More Stories
-
Today's trending topics.
-
Jody Holland Training and Speaking
-
AOMS Pediatric Dentistry
5051 S Soncy Rd
(806)…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-