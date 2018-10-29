Pharmacist Doug: Halloween Sugar Surge Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Halloween, also known as the day of candy, is here. If you are a parent, you are thinking about what's best for your child during this day of sugar.

Pharmacist Doug has some tips to help during this time of trick-or-treating.

Do you have a Question for Doug? Email him at mypharmacistdoug@gmail.com or find him on Facebook at Pharmacist Doug.

Drug Emporium

4210 SW 45th Ave

(806) 358-6228

www.drugemporiuminc.com