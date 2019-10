AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — Every year in the fall, Pharmacist Doug attends a nutrition conference to learn new updated information on the nutrition front, but also on the healthcare front.

He has some interesting new information on detoxification for us today.

Have a Question for Doug?

mypharmacistdoug@gmail.com

Facebook: Pharmacist Doug

Drug Emporium

4210 SW 45th Ave

(806) 358-6228

www.drugemporiuminc.com