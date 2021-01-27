Pharmacist Doug Deciphers Between Aspirin, Ibuprofen, and Acetaminophen

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — We all take an over the counter pain or fever medication eventually, but do you know the difference between the different medications and which one to use for the best effect?

All three of these can be used for pain and fever according to Pharmacist Doug Lill. Aspirin and Ibuprofen are known as NSAIDS which work to decrease fever and inflammation. Aspirin could have side effects like damaging you r digestive system, thinning your blood, and putting children at an increased risk of Reye’s Syndrome.

Ibuprofin and Naproxin can upset your digestive system and thin the blood, but less than aspirin. Acetaminophen is the preferred pain reliever and fever reducer because it’s got safer side effects. The problem though is Acetaminophen doesn’t decrease inflammation.