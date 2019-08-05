Pharmacist Doug: Antibiotic Resistance

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With back to school season here, Pharmacist Doug has important information to keep kids healthy as they head to class.

Antibiotic resistance is serious. Some of Pharmacist Doug’s prevention tips include:

Hand washing

Not sharing drinks

Covering a cough

Getting good rest

Eating a balanced diet with lots of veggies and even some supplements like vitamin C, D3 and echinacea and elderberry

Suggestions from the CDC:

Talk to your doctor about whether or not he/she thinks you or your child has a viral or bacterial infection. Sometimes practitioners will prescribe an antibiotic “just in case” without knowing definitively what you have. This perpetuates resistance. Never pressure your healthcare professional to prescribe an antibiotic. Take the prescribed antibiotic exactly as your healthcare professional tells you. Never save antibiotics for the next time you get sick. Never take antibiotics prescribed for someone else.

