Bringing a sweet girl fresh from the shelter. She is 2 years old. 55 lb. Loves car rides, can sit, crate and potty trained.

Below is our current adoption hours and pricing. These are subject to change.

–PetSmart Adoption Hours–

Tuesday-Friday 1-5 p.m.

Saturday 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday 12 – 4 p.m.

–Adoption Pricing–

Cats/Kittens $85

Dogs $120 (7 months and older)

Puppies $150 (6 months and younger)