AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Dr. Ivette Plata, DDS, MS has been in practice for 33 years, and is now working with the Full Smile dental team in Periodontics.

This is a dental specialty focusing on the inflammatory disease that destroys gums and other supporting structures around teeth.

For more information on this practice or schedule an appointment with Full Smile Periodontics call (806) 699-6111 or click here.