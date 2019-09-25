“Perfect Harmony” Star Bradley Whitford Shares Details About the New NBC Comedy

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Bradley Whitford stars in “Perfect Harmony,” a comedy about finding inspiration in the most unlikely places.

When former Princeton music professor Arthur Cochran unexpectedly stumbles into choir practice at a small-town church, he finds a group of singers that are out of tune in more ways than one. Despite the ultimate clash of sensibilities, Arthur and his newfound cohorts may just be the perfect mix of individuals to help each other reinvent and rediscover a little happiness, just when they all need it most.

The cast includes Bradley Whitford, Anna Camp, Tymberlee Hill, Rizwan Manji, Will Greenberg, Geno Segers and Spencer Allport.

Lesley Wake Webster writes and executive produces. Jason Winer directs and executive produces. Bradley Whitford, Adam Anders and Jon Radler will executive produce.

“Perfect Harmony” is produced by 20th Century Fox Television and Small Dog Picture Company.

