AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hey Amarillo is back with another great episode, this week’s guest is Pedro Limas.

Listen to that here.

A conversation with Pedro Limas, the owner of Sound by Design, a home entertainment installation company. Limas started the business in 1998 after earning what he calls a “6-year associate’s degree.” In this conversation with host Jason Boyett, he shares his story of entrepreneurship and why he’s so passionate about volunteering, as well as his love of mountain biking in Palo Duro Canyon. Then Limas details how a recent heart attack—which happened barely a week before this podcast recording—caught him totally off guard. This episode is sponsored by Mind & Child’s “Parenting 101” and Texas Tech Physicians Pediatrics.