AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Peddler Show is always a unique experience in Amarillo, with vendors from near and far gathering to offer one-of-a-kind items for you or loved ones in your life.

October 6th through 8th will be even more unique during the Peddler’s Jingle Mingle Marketplace.

Peddler’s Jingle Mingle Marketplace is a fresh new twist on a timeless classic bringing everything shoppers love about The Peddler Show into a refreshingly elevated holiday shopping atmosphere!

This Ultimate Peddler Shopping Experience includes:

Holiday Photos with Santa daily from 12pm-2pm

Win a Christmas Home Makeover

VIP Sip & Shop Experience includes exclusive discounts badge, complimentary drink and custom JMM shopping tote!

Toy Drive and 10% of Sunday ticket sales benefiting Amarillo’s Northside Toy Drive Charity

Family Photo Session Giveaway courtesy of Tiny Toes Photography

The unique collection of pop-up shops will impress and inspire shoppers to curate their very own Christmas delights this season! From one-of-a-kind gifts to stunning decorations, Peddler’s Jingle Mingle Marketplace has it all, ensuring you’ll find something special for everyone on your Christmas list this year!

Click here for more information or for tickets.