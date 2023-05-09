AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —This year’s Peace Officer Memorial Ceremony is being held on May 15th at 11 a.m. over the Llano East Cemetery at the Field of Honor.
The public is invited out to honor those heroes who have lost their life.
