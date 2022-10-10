AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Peace of Mind Conference is being put on by the Panhandle Behavioral Health Alliance. The purpose of this conference is to help community organizations, service providers, and community members the opportunity to learn about the Peer Movement by experts and how local individuals use their lived experiences to help others.

The conference is coming up on October 18th from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Xcel Building Conference Room which is located at 790 S Buchanan St. This event is free, but registration is required, those wanting to attend have to register by October 14th. Click here for more information or to register.