PBS Icon Arthur Read Making Stops at Multiple Amarillo Events This Week

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Arthur Read is the longest-running animated children’s series in the U.S.

Now Arthur is taking some time to hang out with people in the Amarillo Area.

Here are the dates/times/locations that Arthur will be at:

· Thursday, August 12, 2-4 p.m.: Back to School Summer Splash Bash with Panhandle PBS at Memorial Park.

· Friday, August 13, 6-8 p.m.: Arthur will meet and take photos with his friends at Wonderland Park.

· Sunday, August 15: Arthur visits Hodgetown for an Amarillo Sod Poodles game, sponsored by Family Medicine Center.

For more information check out the Panhandle PBS Facebook page, or their website.