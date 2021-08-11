PBS Icon Arthur Read Making Stops at Multiple Amarillo Events This Week

Studio 4

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Arthur Read is the longest-running animated children’s series in the U.S.

Now Arthur is taking some time to hang out with people in the Amarillo Area.

Here are the dates/times/locations that Arthur will be at:
· Thursday, August 12, 2-4 p.m.: Back to School Summer Splash Bash with Panhandle PBS at Memorial Park.
· Friday, August 13, 6-8 p.m.: Arthur will meet and take photos with his friends at Wonderland Park.
· Sunday, August 15: Arthur visits Hodgetown for an Amarillo Sod Poodles game, sponsored by Family Medicine Center.

For more information check out the Panhandle PBS Facebook page, or their website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss