AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Chesney’s Whiskey Saloon and Gracie’s Project are teaming up to host a Paws & Pints event on Sunday June 11th.

From 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. you can take your dog to the bar/restaurant or show up and check out all the dogs up for adoption through Gracie’s Project.

They will also have brews and cocktails as well as food available.

For more information click here.