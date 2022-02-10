AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Jason Boyett is always finding great people to interview on his podcast Hey Amarillo.

This week is no different as he sits down with Strecia McCaig, owner of On Target Amarillo.

A conversation with Strecia McCaig, owner of On Target Amarillo and an honorably retired sergeant with the Amarillo Police Department. After 26 years of service with APD, McCaig opened a firearms training business that specializes in teaching women how to shoot or hunt. With host Jason Boyett, she shares about being one of just a few female officers at APD, her path from patrol officer to sergeant, and why she’s passionate about using her business to empower women. This episode is sponsored by Wieck Realty.