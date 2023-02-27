AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Whether you just want something different, you’re missing those Cajun flavors or you’re participating in the Lenten season, Chef Bud has a great dish that you can make.

Cajun Blackened Fish w/Sweet Peppers

Ingredients:

1 ½ lb White fish, cut into 3 inch pieces

3 Tblspn butter

1 ½ Tblspn lemon juice

½ tspn McCormick ground Cumin

½ tspn honey

1 Tblspn cornstarch

5 tspn McCormick Bayou Cajun Seasoning

3 Tblspn cooking oil

3 C sliced baby sweet peppers

1 C red onion, thinly sliced

Cooked Spanish Rice

Preparation:

Combine butter, lemon juice, cumin and honey in a small bowl. Set aside

Pat your fish dry with a paper towel. Stir Cornstarch, Bayou Cajun Seasoning, kosher salt and coarse black pepper together. Coat fish completely with the seasoning blend. Refrigerate until ready to cook

Heat a large skillet with 1 Tblspn of cooking oil over medium high heat. When oil is shimmering, add peppers and onions with a pinch of Kosher salt. Saute until very tender, 4 to 5 minutes. Set aside and keep warm.

Return skillet to heat and add remaining 2 Tblspn cooking oil. Sear fish until flaky and cooked through, about 2 to 3 minutes a side. Transfer to a covered dish with the peppers and onion.

When all the fish is cooked, add butter and lemon juice mixture to heated skillet. Cook, scraping up any browned bits on the bottom of the pan, until butter is completely melted and sizzling.

Place the fish on your rice, and top with sweet peppers. Pour the butter lemon mixture over the fish and peppers. Top with fresh parsley or green onions

This colorful spicy dish is perfect for your Lent Table. A great way to Enjoy some flavors of Mardi Gras and NOLA. I encourage you to Enjoy fish and give your friends and family to try different fish dishes at your Table! Cheers!