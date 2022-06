AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— Country superstar Parker McCollum is headed to Amarillo on June 11th. He’ll be performing at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex starting at 8 p.m.. Click here for tickets.

McCollum is also working on a new album and talking about tour life while planning to take some time off at the end of the year.

Click here for more information on McCollum, his upcoming tour schedule and more.