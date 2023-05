AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Park Central Community is asking older adults to sign up for their Mental Health Symposium that’s coming up on May 23rd.

The event is from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church’s Fellowship Hall.

There will be information on grief and bereavement, non-medical modalities, crisis intervention and mental illness versus dementia.

This is for senior adults. You can sign up for that free event here.