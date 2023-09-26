AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Park Central is hosting a Health Expo which includes a blood drive, mobile mammograms, flu shots and health screenings, and vaccinations.

If you’d like to donate blood call (806) 331-8833 to schedule an appointment. If you’d like to get a mobile mammogram call (806) 212-1905 to schedule. CareXpress Downtown is offering flu shots and health screenings, you don’t need an appointment for those, and you can also receive adult vaccines that are billable through insurance thanks to Martin-Tipton Pharmacy.

Click here or call (806) 337-4138 for more information.