AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Recently a 13 year old girl from Dallas, TX was found in NC after meeting a “peer” on social media and getting into a car with him. She is one of the lucky ones, not for what happened to her but for being found. 100s of girls and boys go missing and are not found. Social media is a big part of this issue.

If you want to ensure your teen’s safety you must know what they are doing on social media. Parental controls are one way to ensure this as well as having check-ins with their phones. Parents can also require that they have passwords to all sites. Even with these measures things and people can still sneak through.

Teens can be reckless when using social media. They can impulsively send picture and other inappropriate content with others, especially when enticed. They also will share personal info which can be troublesome for them. Here are a few things parents need to be concerned with regarding social media:

· Inappropriate content: they can access a huge amount of this content on social media. Tik Tok and Snapchat are especially an issue. Snapchat content disappears and with the other there is a wealth of inappropriate issues disguised as fun and trendy.

· Cyberbullying: All people will say things behind a computer screen that they wouldn’t dare say in “real life”. This type of bullying can be detrimental to our teens. It is out there for the world to see and a teen can feel helpless and despondent regarding the content. Ex: The girl where she was filmed being beaten up by a group of teens and it posted. She ended up committing suicide.

· Online Predators: These individuals/ groups will comb through social media looking for the next victim. They will pose as a peer to the teen or a caring adult who understands their plight. This is how they will lure a victim.

· Concerning activities: The recent popularity of challenges. A lot of these can be dangerous (Tide Pod, Salt & Ice, Blue Whale, Bird Box).

Here are some tips to keep your kids safe:

· Tell teens to not friend or message strangers. Catfishers, predators and someone trying to hack you.

· Make sure your accounts are set to private. This will help protect personal info and post.

· Utilize security and privacy settings. This will control who can see post and message you. Review these settings periodically to make sure they have not changed with updates.

· Avoid sharing personal info on post. This will avoid hackers being able to infiltrate your site and someone being able to stalk you. Ex: where you are currently at, when out of town).

· Keep social media apps updated. These updates will have the latest security/ privacy settings in them.

Awareness, education and open communication with your teens are key factors in keeping them safe with social media.