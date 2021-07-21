Parenting Tips:What Parents Do That Teens (Secretly) Love

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Parenting is tough, but there are some things parents do that teens secretly love.

Belinda Palacios, Executive Director of the Amarillo Children’s Home has some tips for parents.

• Be their biggest fan. Attendance and support for their teens is key. Seeing a parent in

the stands/ audience/ sideline/ meeting/ etc. is reassuring for teens and can bring much

joy.

• Welcome friends over. Being welcoming and enjoying the company of these kids will

forever makes family memories.

• Ask about their day. This seems so basic but goes a long way with teens. Being asked

about their day/ how they feel indicates caring and interested.

• Surprise with gifts. These can be monetary, but they can also be things have no cost to

them at all; big or small. Notes, favorite meal/dessert, etc. can makes a teens whole

day.

• Give advice. Teens will usually see as if they are disinterested in the advice you give

them however deep down, they cherish it. Being open/honest with them is important

and having a “safe” place to go with questions/ concerns creates a relationship where

open dialogue can occur.

• Make family dinners. Time together is so important without distractions… turn off the

tv, no electronics and actually talking to each other. This does not have to be every

night but have a designated night(s) for this to occur. Decide as a family on the night

and stick to it.

• Approve of them. Teens want your approval. Being able to provide praise and let them

know you are proud of them consistently important.

• Tell them you love them. Yes, teens need to hear it. Do not rely on “well they know I

love them”, you need to say it and say it often. Especially in times of conflict and

trouble.

• Have one on one time with them. The is key to having a healthy relationship with your

kids. Doing funs things together helps them to feel individually valued. This is also a

way to really get to know your child.