Parenting Tips:What Parents Do That Teens (Secretly) Love

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Parenting is tough, but there are some things parents do that teens secretly love.
Belinda Palacios, Executive Director of the Amarillo Children’s Home has some tips for parents.
• Be their biggest fan. Attendance and support for their teens is key. Seeing a parent in
the stands/ audience/ sideline/ meeting/ etc. is reassuring for teens and can bring much
joy.
• Welcome friends over. Being welcoming and enjoying the company of these kids will
forever makes family memories.
• Ask about their day. This seems so basic but goes a long way with teens. Being asked
about their day/ how they feel indicates caring and interested.
• Surprise with gifts. These can be monetary, but they can also be things have no cost to
them at all; big or small. Notes, favorite meal/dessert, etc. can makes a teens whole
day.
• Give advice. Teens will usually see as if they are disinterested in the advice you give
them however deep down, they cherish it. Being open/honest with them is important
and having a “safe” place to go with questions/ concerns creates a relationship where
open dialogue can occur.
• Make family dinners. Time together is so important without distractions… turn off the
tv, no electronics and actually talking to each other. This does not have to be every
night but have a designated night(s) for this to occur. Decide as a family on the night
and stick to it.
• Approve of them. Teens want your approval. Being able to provide praise and let them
know you are proud of them consistently important.
• Tell them you love them. Yes, teens need to hear it. Do not rely on “well they know I
love them”, you need to say it and say it often. Especially in times of conflict and
trouble.
• Have one on one time with them. The is key to having a healthy relationship with your
kids. Doing funs things together helps them to feel individually valued. This is also a
way to really get to know your child.