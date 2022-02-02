AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Growing up with financial literacy, it’s a very important thing especially in today’s world. It’s more than just learning to balance a checkbook.

Belinda Palacios has some things kids should know and what to teach them now that will help them later.

· Things kids need to understand by the time they graduate:

o Budgeting/ Saving/ Interest/ Investing/ Loans and how they work/ Interest Rates/ Credit Score/ What guarantees and collateral are/ Taxes (who is FICA and why is he taking all my money)/ 401 K and IRA and Importance of retirement savings

· Credit cards

o Be very careful… talk about interest rates and how this can inflate what owe. Discourage young teens and college youth from obtaining a credit card until in their first professional job.

· What are pay day loans and to stay away from them…. Huge interest rates.

· Avoid ad campaigns appealing to emotions. Look for scams/ products which require recurring payments.

· How to price compare when shopping.

· Ways to practice money skills:

o Know the difference between needs and wants.

o Make decision to save a certain amount every month.

§ Guidelines of having 6 mth living expenses in savings.

o Open a bank account as a student. Very good way to learn the ins/outs of financial institutions, can earn money by making good grades.

o If want to make a big purchase make a savings plan.

· READ THE FINE PRINT

· There are some good budgeting and savings apps. TheMint.org has some good financial literacy tools.

· Start the financial conversation. Research shows when taught basic financial principals the less chance of having serious financial difficulties as an adult.