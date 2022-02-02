AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Growing up with financial literacy, it’s a very important thing especially in today’s world. It’s more than just learning to balance a checkbook.
Belinda Palacios has some things kids should know and what to teach them now that will help them later.
· Things kids need to understand by the time they graduate:
o Budgeting/ Saving/ Interest/ Investing/ Loans and how they work/ Interest Rates/ Credit Score/ What guarantees and collateral are/ Taxes (who is FICA and why is he taking all my money)/ 401 K and IRA and Importance of retirement savings
· Credit cards
o Be very careful… talk about interest rates and how this can inflate what owe. Discourage young teens and college youth from obtaining a credit card until in their first professional job.
· What are pay day loans and to stay away from them…. Huge interest rates.
· Avoid ad campaigns appealing to emotions. Look for scams/ products which require recurring payments.
· How to price compare when shopping.
· Ways to practice money skills:
o Know the difference between needs and wants.
o Make decision to save a certain amount every month.
§ Guidelines of having 6 mth living expenses in savings.
o Open a bank account as a student. Very good way to learn the ins/outs of financial institutions, can earn money by making good grades.
o If want to make a big purchase make a savings plan.
· READ THE FINE PRINT
· There are some good budgeting and savings apps. TheMint.org has some good financial literacy tools.
· Start the financial conversation. Research shows when taught basic financial principals the less chance of having serious financial difficulties as an adult.