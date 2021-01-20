Parenting Tips with Belinda, How to Help Kids Become Adaptable

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –Kids and adults are constantly having to adapt to life situations, especially during the pandemic.

Belinda Palacios, Executive Director of the Amarillo Children’s Home is sharing 13 habits to raise well-adapted kids.

Kids do not come with an instruction manual and some parents at times do not have any idea what to do. Kids are complex creatures with a lot of things going on at the same time (social adjustment, academic performance, developing sense of self identity, hormones).

If you want to see change in your kids it starts with the parent/caregiver. Building foundations for generosity, appreciation, warmth, kindness, helpfulness, and work ethic all start in the early years.

13 simple ways to help raise well-adjusted kids:

· Boundaries—make them and stick to them. Boundaries help kids not only feel grounded but helps them to thrive by helping them to develop self-cotrol/ delayed gratification.

· Routine—having expectations and letting your kids know what these expectations are is crucial. Having a routine that is predictable provides a feeling of safety and relief for kids.

· Early bedtimes—sleep is the building block for healthy brain development. In today’s world kids are going to bed later and later due to activity schedules, electronics, etc. Make a bedtime and stick to it as much as you can.

· Empathy—This skill helps kids become happy and successful. Always a person to walk in another person’s shoes. It is a learned behavior. Parents be sure and model this behavior.

· Hugs—hugging releases oxytocin also known as the love hormone. Kids need touch and often. This not only reinforces bonding with a parent but also helps with growth stimulation.

· Playful parents—Days can be filled with stress and obligations. Play is way to connect with our kids, fostering a strong relationship with them, they need us to play with them.

· Outdoor time—movement through physical exercise is a must. Improves creativity, academic success and emotional stability.

· Chores—research indicates kids who have chores have higher self esteem, are more responsible, better at dealing with frustration/delaying gratification. Developing purpose, and sense of accomplishment.

· Limiting screen-time—kids need stimuli from the outside environment away from electronics. Development can become stunted with not having a balance of real world experiences and electronics.

· Experience vs “things”—experience provides memories and engagement with others. Kids want quality time spent with family.

· Slow moving days—kids are overbooked in today’s world. They need time to just be to learn how to self soothe and not having to be entertained constantly by someone or something.

· Books read to them—study after study shows reading to kids help with skills regarding speech, interaction with others, bonding with parents and developing a love for books.

· Music—science has shown when kids learn to play music help them to develop neurophysiological distinction between certain sounds that can aid in literacy and increased academic results.