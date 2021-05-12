Parenting Tips with Belinda

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — We’re getting closer to graduations, and kids getting older. So when is it time to stop worrying as much about how they’re doing?

Belinda has some tips for you, and they boil down to the following:

o Setting up a specific day/time to call and talk/facetime.. not text.

o This call is a two way street… it is not dependent on one being responsible to initiate it.

o Asking them about their lives… who are their friends, grades, what getting involved in, etc.

o Making sure your kids know they can tell you about their struggles without drama or anger. Being there to listen… this is new territory for them as well.

o Having an open invitation to come home. Kids need to know that having that place of refuge is there for them.