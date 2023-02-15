AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —It’s no surprise that mental health is a big topic these days, but we’re seeing some very alarming statistics when it comes to the mental health of young women. Belinda Palacios with the Amarillo Children’s Home has some great insight and information for parents.

Teen Girls and Mental Health

Recently the CDC reported that our teen girls have had a significant increase mental health issues. CDC showed that 60% of girls feel persistently sad or hopeless. This is double of what teenage boys report. Girls reported that they have felt so sad, hopeless, lonely that they weren’t able to go about life as usual for weeks on end. The CDC is calling this a mental health crisis among young women nationwide.

What is causing this? Not one thing is the single cause, yet a myriad of issues. These include:

· School stressors

· Social isolation prompted by the pandemic

· Social media and the changing nature of how people interact with each other.

This increase in persistent sadness and hopelessness applied to large percentages of students across racial and ethnic groups.

A disparity in mental health between teen boys and girls is real. IN addition to escalating rates of sadness/hopelessness teen girls were more likely to say they have considered suicide more than teen boys. Percentage of girls who attempted suicide in 2021 was nearly double that of male peers.

Young women are also reporting higher rates of sexual violence and forced sexual activity. This comes at the same time that they are reporting higher rates of sadness/hopelessness.

What can we do:

· Ask and keep asking; if have specific concerns explain what these are to your teen. Ask them about:

o Friends/Relationships

o School

o Stressors

o Conflicts

o Disappointments

· Be ready to listen

o Give all your attention

o Avoid interruptions

o Ask for clarification if don’t understand

· Help get support

o School counselor

o Family doctor or pediatrician

o Therapist

· Make changes as a family

o Spend more time together as a family

o Increase physical activity

o Eat meals together

o Help with ensuring meals and bedtimes are routine and appropriate for age

· Check Social Media

o Talk to your teens about social media; what is good and what can be bad

§ Comparing

§ Cyber bullying

§ Letting it take over their life

§ How social media is a fake world

o Follow them on their various social media accounts.

o Have rules around how much time can be spend on social media

o Encourage to participate in interest they have outside of social media

§ Reading

§ Sports

§ Arts

§ Crafts

Overall if you feel something is off with your child do something don’t wait. Being able to address issues before a serious crisis is what we all want as parents.