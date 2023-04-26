AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Unmotivated, it sometimes happens with teens, but it doesn’t always mean they’re just being lazy, there could be an underlying reason. Belinda Palacios has some information and tips to help.

All of us who have had teenagers know that there are times our kids tend to be unmotivated for things. These can revolve around chores, schoolwork, going to see relatives, etc. This behavior is developmentally appropriate for teens however if it becomes constant and your teen begins to avoid various activities you may not have an unmotivated teen but rather a teen who is having an internal struggle. Here are 7 things that could be going on with them.

· May be feeling pressure and in need of grace.

o Validate their emotions and remind them of their worth is not attached to performance (sports, grades, etc.)

· Feeling overstimulated and in need of boredom.

o As a family have times where you unplug (no tv, phones, computer). Boredom can lead to presence and presence leads to rest.

· Feeling burnt out and in need of a break.

o Take them out for a special evening, just the two of you. During this time do not talk about the stressor. Give them a complete mental break from it.

· Feeling a lack of confidence.

o Remind them that school and activities is far more about their habits and character than is it about super high achievement. Their best is enough.

· Feeling lonely and in need of connection.

o Encourage time with friends or family they have special connections with. If your teen is one who tends to be an introvert with minimal friends be their constant connection by becoming deeply interested in their interest.

· Feeling stressed and in need of perspective.

o Remind them that what they are stressed about may not matter in5 days,5 weeks or 5 years. This too shall pass.

· Teen may be feeling all of the above at the same time and is in need of you.

o Your presence is the single most precious gift you can give them this stage of their life. Let go of your desire to “fix” and simply be a present listener.

Parents; remember the moment you realize someone’s behavior has more to do with their internal struggle than it does with you , you can learn to extend grace. By doing so the relationship with your child will grow and deepen.