Parenting Tips: Kids and Prescription Medications

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Drug overdose deaths for ages 15 to 24 has risen, and prescription medication is more easily accessible.

Belinda Palacios, Executive Director of the Amarillo Children’s Home gives some signs that kids could be using prescription drugs:

o Meds missing from home

o Take meds in excess of prescription

o Abrupt changes in finances

o Dramatic mood changes

o Low grades/ change in friends/ confusion/ slurred speech/ lethargy/ change in pupil size

When it comes to preventing your kids from using prescription medication:



o Talk to teens about the dangers of these drugs.

o Be clear with your expectations.

o Support the healthy decisions your teen makes.

o Take regular inventory of the med cabinet.

o Keep prescription meds in secure location.

o If teen taking a prescription try to administer when he is at home—if just can’t do this have the school nurse give to them.



