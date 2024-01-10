AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s no secret that a lot of us are on our phones for hours a day, and that can have negative impacts on us, but also our kids can be negatively impacted by too much screen time.

Belinda Palacios has some of the impacts and how we can protect our family.

A study from the University of Michigan indicated too much screen time for adults and kids alike has significant impacts.

o The more time a parent spends looking at their screens it increases issues relating to mental health and development in their kids.

o Takes away from meaningful interactions with their kids and this can lead the child feeling frustrated and unimportant.

o This in turn can lead to a child beginning to act out in order to assume attention from their parent.

According to the study, the more parents were on screen time the more reports were for kids to be more hyper, whiney, irritable, and grumpy.

It is noted there is no direct correlation between a child’s behavior and level of technology however there is agreement that there certainly is the relationship between the two.. particularly between a child and his/her mother.

Other health effects from too much screen time is:

o Vision/eye health

o Mental health and depression

o Cardiovascular health

o Neck/back and other muscular/skeletal problems.

o Brain development/ learning problems

o Attention issues

o Sleep problems

How to protect the family from the negative effects of technology:

o Limit screen time for everyone.

o No phones at the dinner table.

o Pick activities that have nothing to do with tech. (ex. Game night).

o Get outside.

o If have hard time ignoring the dings put on airplane mode for a period of time.

Technology has a lot of positive attributes when use is balanced. Where problems occur is when it begin to consume one’s life.