AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Going back to school can be a stressful time for kids, parents, and guardians, but there are some tips that can help in that transition from summer fun to school learning.

Often it is the fear of the unknown- new classmates, new teachers, thought of having hard classes- that is the most stressful for kids. Fortunately, kids are extremely capable of coping with change and parents can help them in the process by providing a setting that fosters resilience and encourages them to share/express their feeling about the return to school.

· Restart your family’s school routine. A week or two before school starts parents should try and get their kids back into the school routine. Going to bed at a regular time, waking up early as they would for school, organizing backpacks, binders, etc. This can help the first morning go more smoothly.

· Get to know your neighbors. If your family is new to the neighborhood and your child is starting a new school make an effort to get to know the other kids in the neighborhood. Schedule play dates, or for older kids find out where the neighborhood kids go to safely hang out (community pool, rec center, park).

· Talk to your child. As your kids about their fears or worries concerning the new school year. Help them by talking to them about the uncertainty of what this new school year may bring and ways that you can be flexible with possible changes. Ask what they liked about their previous school/grade and see how those positives can be incorporated into their new experience. If your child expresses uncertainty about the new school year arrange to walk through the building or ask school personnel to show your child where their locker or classrooms are to help ease anxiety. After school starts take time to discuss their day at school and any issues they may have.

· Empathize with your children. Change can be difficult but also exciting. Let your kids know that you are aware of what they are going through and that you will be there to help them with the process. Explain that while nerves are normal not everything that is different is necessarily bad. It is important to encourage kids to face their fears instead of falling into the trap of encouraging avoidance. Celebrate when they do something brave that made them nervous.

· Get involved and ask for help. Parents/ caregivers with knowledge of the school and community will be better equipped to understand their child’s surroundings and the transition they are undergoing. To foster support meet members of the community, school, or even join the PTA. If you feel that the stress of the school year is too much to handle yourself seek expert advice from a mental health professional to help your family better manage and cope.