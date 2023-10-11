AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —Halloween can be a fun time for families, and especially kids, but there are some things you need to talk with your kids about before they head out for the fun.

Belinda Palacios says that faces need to be able to see what’s going on around them, so make sure that face coverings, masks, oversized hats, and helmets aren’t interfering with their vision.

Also make sure their costumes can easily be seen in the dark, with bright colors if possible, if not you can use reflective tape. Palacios says to make sure their costume is flame retardant and avoid oversized clothing that could easily catch fire.

She says to make sure kids take flashlights with fresh batteries, trick or treat at houses that have their lights on, and try to trick or treat between 5:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Make a plan, kids 12 and under should be accompanied by an adult, and those 12 and older should have a starting point and place to meet, also be sure to check in with them throughout the night.

Remind kids of street safety, things like looking both ways before crossing the street, and staying on sidewalks. Parents also need to talk to their kids about any parties they plan to attend, make sure you have a code word that can alert parents that they need to come pick up their kid. Also, remind them that drinking at their age is illegal and won’t be tolerated. When it comes to kids going out, make sure you talk to them about what’s considered a prank, and what is illegal. Things like graveyard visitations, or vandalizing property are against the law, but things like toilet-papering a home isn’t illegal, but make sure they know whose house they’re pulling a prank on and if their parents are ok with that.