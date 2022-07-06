AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — You can reclaim summer for your family. In fact., you can make this the best summer ever with your kids. It does not have to take travel or a lot of money. What kids need for aa wonderful summer is:

· Connection with you

· Connections with peers

· Some expansive lazy summer afternoons with not much happing to fertilize the imagination.

· Opportunities to develop mastery

· Some novel experiences that induce awe (star-gazing, hiking, finding shapes in the clouds)

Don’t’ let this overwhelm you. keep it simple. All you need is a little planning.

Below are simple tips to make a great summer with you family:

· Set aside some time every day to have fun with you child.

o How it feels Is what is important not what it looks like.

· Find the sweet spot for structure and work.

o Kids need to be able to relax from the hectic/ busy school year however they also continue to need structure and predictability. Set up a schedule and let you kids know what to expect throughout the day. Get the kids involved in the day-to-day chores as this teaches life skills as well.

· Commit to de-stressing and just enjoying life this summer.

o Kids can pick up on attitudes so if you are stressed this could cause stressful feelings in them as well. Stress can lead to sibling arguments, crankiness, etc.

· Help you child develop a healthy relationship with time.

o This includes the important life skills of being comfortable with their own company without technology. It is good for kids to be board at times so they can learn to not have to constantly entertained and be able to delay self-gratification.

· Encourage your child to try something new.

o Summer is the time to explore new things and play with creativity (art play an instrument, sport, creative writing). New activities encourage brain development and build focus, frustration management and impulse control.

· Strictly limit technology to certain times of the day.

o During these restrictive times you child will find creative things to do with their time.

· Institute daily reading.

o Books open the imagination and can make time disappear. This will also keep them in the habit of reading so when school starts it will be less of a transition.

· Help to develop more emotional intelligence in the family.

o Help them talk about their emotions and how they can be more thoughtful, understanding of others. Expressing needs without lashing out, tolerating uncomfortable feelings, having difficult convo.

· Plan some fantastic family memories.

o Don’t wait… schedule in time to do the things you all really want to do as a family. Ask everyone what they most love about summer and what they would like to do. Set your parameters and get the ideas flowing as schedule time to do the activities.

Remember this time if fleeting that you will have you kids under your roof. Make the most of it when you can and not regret not taking the time.