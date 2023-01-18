AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —There are a lot of negative things surrounding teens today including cyberbullying, a “want it now” mentality, being unmotivated and more.

Along with that there are a lot of kids who are focused, driven, have ideas, and want their voices heard, so how can we empower teens to be compassionate leaders. Belinda Palacios with the Amarillo Children’s Home has some tips.

o Make sure to get enough sleep.

§ Don’t allow them to be on-line all night. Relate that good sleep increased focus/efficiency.

o Teach respect of personal space for self and others.

§ Obtaining proper consent for any kind of touch.

§ Listen to gut feelings.

o Listen

§ When talking to kids listen first and seek understanding. Creates kids to feel validated and respected.

o Tell them they matter often.

o Thank them for the positive things they do.

§ Showing that you notice communicates to them they are valued.

o Regularly say you believe in them.

§ Helps build resilience and a if you don’t succeed at first try again.

o Be a sanctuary for your kids.

§ Home needs to be a safe place and refuge from the difficulties and challenges of life.