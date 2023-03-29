AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —With graduation coming up, parents will notice that their teens are starting to become self-sustaining adults. It’s advised that parents get out of the way and allow them to be more independent.

· Ways to clear the path:

o Don’t pick up the slack.

§ By taking care of their every need keeps kids dependent/powerless.

§ Most teen are fully capable and communicating this to them is key.

§ When “backing off” do so in stages and make clear you will still be watching.

o Learn to let go.

§ Transition from telling/providing to listening/guiding.

§ Teens will shift to understanding they are now the ones responsible for how things turn out.

o Parents new role.

§ Don’t back off completely; will still need to teach how to reason/ counting the cost/ reaching out to others/ keeping commitments/ living honestly and respectfully.

§ Freedom is a moving target and kids need ongoing interaction/ requirements to report in/ have clear boundaries.

Help Provide opportunities for growth in all the areas discussed. Have those times when more of a coach/listener vs being the one in total charge.