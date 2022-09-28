AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Teens can become resistant and rebellious against your way of parenting the older they get. If this is happening maybe, it’s time to consider giving your bag of parenting tricks an overhaul. As kids grow it is important that parenting skills grow as well. Here are some ways to change dynamics in your home and help with conflict resolution when it comes to your teens.

· No 2 teens are alike. This is true even for those raised in the same household. What works for one may not work for another. Important to know different techniques and tips to handle them differently (some teens want to talk it out, some need to express their emotions and let it out, some need alone time).

· They will go only where you are willing to go. It boils down to don’t ask your teen to do something you are not willing to do. The days of do as I say and not as I do are over. Your kids are watching you and learning from you when you don’t even realize it. Be willing to stand with your teen as you both face down the giants and this will show him/her your are capable of building relationships built on trust.

· Let go of control. When controlling and unyielding you are only creating an atmosphere that is conducive to fighting.

· If it’s not working try a different approach. Every family is unique as are your kids. Take the time to see what works for your family as a whole and for your members individually.

· Time-outs are your best friend. When things become heated, or you sense this is not going anywhere but to be adversarial time some time to collect yourself. Not only does it help you, but it teaches your teen they can appropriately work through conflict. After you and your teen have caught your breath come back and resolve what the actual issue is.

· They have to walk on their own. Give your teen the space they need to have some control over their life. The sense of accomplishment they receive will help fuel future behaviors that will serve them well in the long run.

· Be gentle in your approach. It is not what you say it is how you say it and it works both ways. Watch how you talk to your kids because more often than not they will simply parrot back to us our own actions and speech.

Remind your child if they fail, which we all do from time to time, you still love them and they will overcome it by learning important lessons in life. And most important listen to what they have to say. Being someone your teen can count on to help them through the hard times, you cannot put a price on.