AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The Paramount Recreation Club inside the Barfield Hotel is teaching people to be the best mixologist they can be.

They’re hosting Mixology Masterclasses on October 13th and 27th. Tickets are $65 but that comes with everything you need to make 3 signature cocktails and have some eats while you make the drinks.

For more information or to buy tickets click here.