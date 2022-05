AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — You may or may not have seen this unique food truck around town, but it’s a unique truck with a great story.

Pappy’s Soda Jerk started out as a food truck around 1929, and has been upgraded and restored by Robert Rowley.

Rowley has kept the old school feel, look, but added some modern additions to keep everything safe and up to code.

Make sure to follow the Facebook page so you know where the food truck is located.