Panhandle Refugee Celebration happening this weekend

Amarillo prides itself on having diverse cultures throughout the city. Saturday June 20th several churches, arts organizations and community partners are coming together to highlight and celebrate those cultures as part of World Refugee Day.

Russ Pennington, Director of the Bethesda Outreach Center at Trinity Fellowship and Haley Kirychuk, the Development Director of the Amarillo Symphony joined Studio 4 to talk about the event and how the two groups decided to collaborate on this year’s event.

You can watch the event on PBS at 2 p.m. or on Facebook at the following links, facebook.com/TFC.Amarillo or facebook.com/AmarilloSymphony.

Community Participants Include: Bethesda/Trinity Fellowship, Refugee Service of Texas, Hood Mass Men’s Ensemble, The Amarillo Symphony, Amarillo Museum of Art, Tyson Foods, Redeemer Church, Catholic Charities of the Texas Panhandle, Eastridge Mission Center, Legal Aid of NW Texas, Refugee Language Project, Paramount Baptist ESL, Emmanuel Revival Church, Amarillo Police Department, Johnson Chapel AME Church, and Panhandle PBS.

Symphony performances generously sponsored by: Mary Emeny // The John and Mary O’Brien Foundation for Academic Excellence