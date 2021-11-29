Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum Hosting Open House

This segment is sponsored by the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum.

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Tis the season to be in a magical place doing holiday time activities.

Coming up on December 4th, the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum is hosting their annual Open House event.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. you can visit the museum for free, with a suggested donation of at least one canned good. All donations benefit the High Plains Food Bank.

Along with exploring the museum, they will have holiday-themed crafts, story time, music, and a cookie decorating station.

PPHM will also be hosting a social media giveaway. People who come to Christmas Open House have the chance to be entered into a drawing to win gift cards to local restaurants. To enter, post a picture of the fun you had at Christmas Open House on Facebook or Instagram and use the hashtag #ChristmasatPPHM2021 or tag PPHM in your posts!