AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —See the museum AT NIGHT, at the Panhandle Plains Historical Museum after hours event, Night at PPHM. For one night only on Friday, June 9th from 8:00pm-11:00 pm, tour the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum in the dark to see what comes to life at Night at PPHM.

Role players and storytellers will come to life in all areas of PPHM to show visitors what life was like on the Panhandle Plains during several decades in history. The event is not designed to be scary, unless you are afraid of the dark; it’s an opportunity for patrons to explore the museum in the dark and talk to characters within the exhibits.

Bring your family and flashlights to enjoy PPHM after dark. Cost is $10 for adults and PPHM members, $5 for kids 4-12 and free for kids under 4. Tickets will be sold at the door.

Located on the campus of West Texas A&M University, the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum is the largest history museum in Texas, with more than 285,000 square feet—and over two million artifacts—dedicated to preserving this area’s past. PPHM offers visitors a chance to step into panhandle history with special exhibits, a permanent collection, Pioneer Town, cell phone tours, educational tours and special events. For more information about PPHM please visit www.panhandleplains.org .