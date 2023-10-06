AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) — Adventure awaits at the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum’s Dino Day on October 7th! Activities will be held museum wide from 2-5pm, but a $5 discounted admission all day (9am to 5pm) encourages future paleontologists to spend the day exploring PPHM’s Paleontology/Geology exhibit before activities begin.

The Wild Hanburys are returning for a live animal show which features a number of dinosaur decedents. Kids will be able to excavate a dig site, participate in our many dino crafts and you don’t want to miss a visit with our guest Paleontologist. From kids to kids-at-heart, everyone will enjoy this event that celebrates October as Archaeology Month.

“Dinosaurs remind us of not only our past, but how connected things of the past are to the present,” stated Heather Friemel, Director of Finance and Business “Kids will not only get to dig in to the past, but see how it relates to elements they see every day.”