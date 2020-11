AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo ISD will begin providing free meals to all students, regardless of income, for the remainder of the school year. Starting Monday, November 2, students, both on campus and practicing remote learning, can receive a free breakfast and lunch from their home campus.

Students on campus will be served during breakfast and lunch times, while those students participating in class remotely can pick up a breakfast and lunch meal Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. while school is in session. Meals will not be provided on snow days or holidays. Locations for remote pick-up are specific for each school, but will generally be available at cafeteria loading docks.