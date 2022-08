AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Panhandle Kennel Club is a on-profit organization formed to advance the interests of purebred dog breeds and educate the community on responsible dog ownership.

Coming up in September they are hosting their annual Dog Show from September 15th to 18th at the Amarillo Civic Center.

The event includes a “Best in Show” competition as well as an Obedience competition and some events for puppies.