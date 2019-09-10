AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Panhandle Kennel Club Dog Show is Thursday, September 12-Sunday, September 15 at the Amarillo Civic Center from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Times to best view several of the 192 approved AKC breeds are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on all four days. Each day is a new show. There will be conformation and obedience. There are more than 600 entries in both conformation and obedience.

Although entries have closed, observers can come free to see the show at the Amarillo Civic Center.

If you are interested in learning to show your AKC registered purebred dog, there will be a free handling class on Friday, September 14 at 4:30 p.m. (30 minutes after Best in Show) at the Amarillo Civic Center.

Panhandle Kennel Club became an AKC member club in 1950.

Panhandle Kennel Club of Texas

(806) 679-1260

www.facebook.com/PanhandleKennelClubofTexas