Panhandle Greenhouses Owner on Fall Gardening

Explaining what to plant and how to maintain lawn for the fall season

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Jordan Johnson, General Manager and Owner of Panhandle Greenhouses explains the pandemic surge of people wanting to start their gardening and lawn care routines in recent months.

Johnson says that business started to boom especially when they went on social media to bring their products online. He says a lot of people took up gardening and continue to look at their options into the fall season.

Johnson says as we go into the fall season it’ll be important to maintain our yards with grass seed and water as well as knowing which vegetables will grow best in our area.

