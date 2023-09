AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT) —The Panhandle Down Syndrome Guild is hosting their 22nd Annual Buddy Walk on September 30th at Sam Houston Park. The fun begins at 10 a.m. and the organization invites all people for a family-friendly day of fun.

The walk is a half-mile around Sam Houston Park, and those attending can enjoy free hamburgers and hotdogs, music, face painting, bouncy houses, a petting zoo and more.

Click here to sign up or learn more.